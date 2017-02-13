Worker injured in Galashiels post office robbery

A shop worker was left requiring hospital treatment for injuries inflicted on him during a robbery at a Galashiels post office and newsagent’s yesterday.

A raider armed with an unspecified weapon, said not to be a firearm, threatened, then attacked a a 33-year-old man working at the Gala Park Post Office, in Balmoral Place, leaving him with what police describe as a serious head injury.

The robber also attacked a customer, a 61-year-old man, after he tried to intervene during the assault on the shop worker, then fled with a four-figure sum of money and cigarettes taken from behind the counter.

His haul also included a mobile phone and wallet taken from the customer.

The member of staff required treatment for his injury at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose but has since been released. The customer was unhurt, however.

The robber is described as being a white man in his early 20s, wearing black trousers, a black top, light pink trainers and a black scarf covering his face.

He was also carrying a black backpack possibly with pink markings on it.

Police trying to identify the robber are appealing for help from anyone about in Balmoral Place or nearby yesterday morning.

Detective constable Andrew Hope, of Police Scotland’s Borders criminal investigation department, said: “This was a shocking attack. It was vicious, and the member of staff sustained a serious head injury during the attack.

“He was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

“The suspect had no thought for the staff member or the customer, who, thankfully, was not injured in the incident.

“The post office is a busy place, as is Gala Park, where the suspect made off towards, so I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack and who hasn’t already spoken to police, or anyone who can assist officers with their inquiries, to contact us via 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where details can be given in confidence.”

The robbery took place between 7.30am and 7.45am yesterday.