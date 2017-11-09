Work under way on £1.25m extensions to two Borders schools

Work is now under way on building a support centre for pupils with complex needs at Galashiels Academy and a new nursery at St Boswells Primary School.

The two projects, together costing £1.25m, are due for completion in the first half of next year.

How a �600,000 early years facility is due to be completed by April 2018 at St Boswells will look.

The new £625,000 facility at the Elm Row academy will provide a dedicated learning environment for children with complex and difficult learning requirements.

The centre, next to the school’s dining room and physical education facilities, will have its own dedicated entrance to accommodate varied access times if needed.

The new extension at St Boswells Primary, at Greenside Park, will be a dedicated early-years centre for pre-school children.

The £600,000 centre will have its own entrance and is designed to encourage outside learning and play.

The extension has been designed to accommodate 40 children and will help Scottish Borders Council meet the Scottish Government’s initiative to increase provision of free early learning and childcare.

Both facilities have been designed by the council’s in-house architects, and the contractor for both is Hawick’s James Swinton and Co.

St Boswells Primary’s early-years facility is due to be finished in April 2018, and the support centre in Galashiels Academy is due to be completed the month after.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, the authority’s executive member for children and young people, said: “These are exciting developments for both schools and will provide significantly improved facilities which will help our young people to learn.

“I look forward to seeing the completion of both projects in 2018.”