Work could begin on proposed new Jedburgh school within months

Work could begin on the new multi-age school proposed for Jedburgh within a matter of months.

An application for planning consent for the town’s planned inter-generational campus has now been submitted, and, if approved, a start could be made on it as soon as next spring, ready for it to open in 2020.

What the proposed Jedburgh inter-generational campus would look like.

The multi-million-pound school, for youngsters aged from two to 18, would replace the current Jedburgh Grammar and Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools.

If given the thumbs-up, it would be built on land at Hartrigge Park by Hertfordshire-based BAM Construction.

The campus would offer provision for nursery, primary and secondary school-age children, as well as hosting further education and community sessions.

Its facilities would include a multi-use games area, 2G hockey pitch, 3G sports pitch and running track.

The project is being led by Scottish Borders Council with development partner Hub South East Scotland.

The funding for the proposed campus was confirmed by Scottish Government Deputy First Minister John Swinney in August as one of four projects to share £28m from the latest phase of the £1.8bn Schools for the Future programme.

The announcement followed a major consultation exercise last year and earlier this year. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 98% of the local community and 99% of Jedburgh schoolchildren agreeing that such a campus would be a positive move.

Council leader Shona Haslam said: “This is an exciting milestone for Jedburgh.

“These plans recognise the opportunity for nursery, primary and secondary provision to be delivered simultaneously and also provide significant regeneration benefits in Jedburgh.

“If approved, the inter-generational community campus will not only deliver education but will aim to address broader priorities such as health and wellbeing, employment, lifelong learning, culture, tourism and collaboration space for local businesses with high-quality digital connectivity.

“This project aims to strengthen Jedburgh as a learning town where children and people of all ages can grow and learn together and where education is embedded within the character and quality of the place.”

Scott Brown, projects director for Hub South East Scotland, said: “We are excited to reach another key milestone in the project, allowing us to further progress the development, design and construction of this new campus for Jedburgh.

“We look forward to working with Scottish Borders Council and our contractor, BAM Construction, to deliver a facility which supports a modern learning experience fit for the needs of all generations.”

If planning permission is granted, the campus would be expected to take two years to build.