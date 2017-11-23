Work about to start on Hawick industrial units

Work will start next week on building four new industrial units at Hawick’s Galalaw Business Park.

They’re being constructed by Earlston-based contractor Rodger as part of Scottish Borders Council’s Hawick action plan to provide extra business development and expansion opportunities.

The four units are being paid for out of a £3.6m funding package announced by the Scottish Government in September last year.

The rest of that money will be spent on a business incubator centre created in part of the former Almstrong’s department store in Oliver Crescent and upgrading business facilities at the town’s Tower Mill, in Kirkstile.

Feasibility studies will also be undertaken by the council to assess the potential of other premises in Hawick for possible redevelopment.

Designed by the council’s in-house architects’ team, the single industrial building at Galalaw will be divided into four units but is flexible, enabling businesses to expand into next-door units if required.

Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, the authority’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “Thanks to the Scottish Government’s support for the Hawick action plan, created by a partnership including businesspeople, the council and Scottish Enterprise, we are able to develop new and upgraded business infrastructure in the town.

“This will provide the opportunity for existing businesses to expand and create new jobs, encourage new businesses into Hawick and generally act as a catalyst for further inward investment and property redevelopment in Hawick, boosting the local economy.”

The Scottish Government’s money for Hawick is part of a £10m local economic development capital grant fund also supporting businesses in North Ayrshire, Clackmannanshire and Fife.