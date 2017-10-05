Woolly thinking pays off to the tune of £3,070

A group of self-styled yarn-stormers have raised more than £3,070 for charity by holding an unannounced alfresco exhibition.

At the start of September, Selkirk’s townsfolk awoke to find colourful knitted decorations throughout the town’s High Street.

That surprise was the beginning of the Souter Stormers’ month-long Fully Woolly project, and it went on to be viewed by more than 1,000 people in the town and also in the villages of Ettrickbridge and Yarrowford.

There, works were on the themes of tea and cakes and rural scenes respectively.

Selkirk-based Fresh Start Borders and Kent-based social enterprise Knit Aid each received £1,345 of the money raised, and £380 was also donated to the town’s men’s shed group.

Kay Ross, convener of the knitting group, told the Wee Paper: “The members of Souter Stormers wish to thank all visitors who so generously gave, supported and enjoyed the exhibition – and who, most importantly, left the shop smiling.

“Cards showing highlights of the Souter Stormers’ efforts are available for sale in Scott’s Selkirk, and a calendar will be available shortly.

“Watch this space for the next surprise project, but for the meantime, the hard-working knitters and crocheters are resting their fingers and taking a well-earned break.”

Irene McFadzen, chairwoman of Fresh Start Borders, said: “We are obviously delighted to receive this wonderful donation. Not only have the Souter Stormers raised money for two very worthwhile charities, but they have cheered up the whole town with their project.

“We will use this donation to purchase household items to supplement our starter packs that go to people who are moving out of homelessness to a permanent tenancy.

“Most of those we help have few belongings, and to receive a pack of household goods gives them a chance to make a fresh start.”

This latest show also included a quiz for primary school pupils, and they were challenged to find woolly items displayed in the windows of shops and other businesses.

The winners of that quiz were Hannah Third and Ewan Packer.