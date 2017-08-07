Woman robbed of cash near Galashiels bus station

A woman was robbed of cash near Galashiels transport interchange last Friday, August 4.

The woman, said to be in her 40s, was travelling on a No 72 bus from Selkirk and Melrose and was spoken to by a fellow passenger during that journey at around 10.30am.

After getting off the bus at Galashiels’ Ladhope Vale transport interchange between 10.45am and 11am, the man approached her in nearby Stirling Street and threatened her prior to stealing what is said to be a two-figure sum of money.

The man is described as being in his 20s, and he was wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers and white trainers at the time.

Detective constable Karis Sharp, of Dalkeith police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “This is an unusual incident, and whilst the woman was threatened, no violence was used.

“She was, however, very upset by what happened.

“We are carrying out inquiries with the bus company and are keen to speak to any passengers who may have seen the man or anyone in Galashiels who may have witnessed the robbery itself.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1,483 of last Friday, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.