Woman pedestrian seriously injured and A72 closed after road collision near Clovenfords

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road collision near Clovenfords left a woman pedestrian seriously injured and temporarily closed the A72.

The incident happened around 11am this morning (Monday, October 16) on the A72, south of Walkerburn.

A 50-year-old female pedestrian has sustained serious injuries having been involved in a collision with a Mercedes A150 car.

She is currently being treated by emergency services at the scene.

The A72 between Clovenfords and the Nest Roundabout are currently closed, while road policing officers carry out their inquiries, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for the time being.

Inspector Calum Welsh said: “We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately.

“Anyone planning to travel via the A72 is urged to take a different route, while officers and other emergency services are in attendance.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1087 of October 16.