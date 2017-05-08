Woman killed in motorbike crash near Selkirk

Two motorbikes collided at a junction in the Yarrow Valley, near Selkirk, on Saturday, leaving one woman dead and two men seriously injured.

The crash occurred near the Gordon Arms, close to the junction of the A708 and the B709, at around 3pm.

The woman killed in the collision was a pillion passenger on one of the motorbikes involved.

Both the riders hurt in the crash were rushed to hospital for treatment for the injuries they sustained.

The main road from Selkirk to Moffat was closed for about seven hours while the fatal accident was being investigated.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident happened around 3pm on Saturday and resulted in a female pillion passenger sustaining fatal injuries.

“The two male riders have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this collision are ongoing, and anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact police immediately on 101.”