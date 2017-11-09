Witnesses to Galashiels collision sought by police

Witnesses to a road collision in Melrose Road, Galashiels, which took place last month, are being sought by police.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Saturday, October 21, at the entrance to the Esso petrol station.

A Kawasaki ZZR600 motorcyle was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat car, resulting in the 45-year-old male rider coming off his bike.

Initially, it was not believed the man had sustained any serious injuries, however, it has now been established that he suffered a serious injury to his foot and officers are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with this ongoing inquiry.

Constable Peter Valentine from the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels said: “As part of this investigation we would like to hear from any motorists or members of the public who were on Melrose Road on October 21, and witnessed the collision take place.

“In particular, we are keen to trace a pedal cyclist and the occupants of a Nissan X-Trail, which were travelling east on Melrose Road at the time, and may have useful information.

“These individuals are asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 2093 of October 21.