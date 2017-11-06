Witnesses sought after Galashiels cinema fire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Galashiels.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 4, at the Pavilion Cinema, Market Street.

A patron within the venue reported a smell of burning to staff and it was found that a fire exit door had been set alight.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and those within did not need to be evacuated.

However, around £1,000 in damage was caused to the door.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Mike Bennett said: “Thanks to the vigilance of the customer, and the quick actions of the staff, the fire was discovered and extinguished before it could grow and spread.

“Nevertheless, this reckless act of stupidity had the very real potential to become a far more serious incident and we are keen to identify the culprits as soon as possible.

“If you saw any suspicious activity around the cinema on Saturday evening or have any other information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3484 of the 4th November.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.