Witness appeal as Hawick High Street break-ins continue

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a Hawick business this week.

Thieves forced their way into the property, in High Street, through a rear window between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 8.50am on Wednesday.

They then entered the main restaurant area and stole a cash register containing a two-figure sum of money.

Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Detective constable Elizabeth Miller, of Galashiels CID, said: “The suspects have entered the property through a window that was open on a latch.

“Break-ins such as this put a huge amount of strain on business owners, and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“I would ask that all property owners are vigilant and maintain a high level of personal security, ensuring all doors and windows are closed and locked when the building is unoccupied and money is stored securely.”

The break-in is the latest in a series of similar offences at retail and other business outlets in the town centre over recent weeks.

Charity shops, including the recently-opened Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland one in High Street, were among those targeted.

Anyone with information on this week’s incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0729 of October 4, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.