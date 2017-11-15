Witness appeal after burglars steal cash from Kelso house

Police are appealing for help to catch the culprits responsible for a housebreaking in Kelso at the weekend.

The break-in was carried out between 5pm and 7.15pm on Sunday, November 12, at an address in Broomlands Court.

The suspects forced entry to the property through a bathroom window.

Once inside, they searched the property and stole a four-figure sum of cash.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective constable Bruce Dodds, of Galashiels police station’s community investigation unit, said: “We are eager to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Broomlands area on Sunday evening.

“We are conducting a robust investigation to trace those responsible.

“I would ask anyone who knows who is responsible or who saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact police as soon as possible.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3,510 of November 12.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

DC Dodds added: “I would remind homeowners to ensure their property is secure, especially during the hours of darkness.”