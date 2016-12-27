Wind and rain no barrier for jumper Scott

Showjumping champion Scott Brash came home to Peebles last Friday to officially open his metallic mirror image in the town’s Edinburgh Road.

The delightful doppelganger of Scott on his Olympic gold medal-winning partner Hello Sanctos was skillfully wrought from used horseshoes by local sculptor Kevin Paxton and his Artfe Smiddy team.

Showjumper Scott Brash helps Bonnie Peebles co-ordinator Avril Murray bury a time capsule in front of the new sculpture celebrating Scott's Olympic team gold in 2012 as well as his more recent successes.

But the whole project was dreamed up, organised and fundraised by the hard-working Bonnie Peebles team.

A large crowd braved the horrendous wind and rain to watch the local hero unveil a plaque on the statue, as well as bury a time capsule with Bonnie Peebles co-ordinator Avril Murray.

Avril welcomed the sporting hero, saying: “Scott, we’re delighted that you’ve joined us today to unveil this unique statue in your honour, which is absolutely tremendous.

“I’d also like to welcome Kevin Paxton and his team who have been involved in making this and congratulate them all on this magnificent piece.

“Scott, this sculpture is for you, from the people of Peebles, and we are just delighted to give you the recognition for your fantastic efforts.”

The statue, which seems to defy the laws of gravity, with horse and rider captured in mid-jump over a beautifully decorated fence, has been widely praised.

Sculptor Kevin told us: “It wasn’t just me, it was a whole team of us.

“But we are please that Scott is happy with it, his mum is happy with it and that is what matters.

“All we do is hit hot bits of metal together, it is Bonnie Peebles who started the whole thing and did all the hard work.”

And Scott himself admitted to being a little overwhelmed. He said: “It’s incredible, absolutely amazing.

“It really is a fantastic piece of artwork, and I am so proud that people would do this for me.”