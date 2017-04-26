Whipman Play Society raises the curtain on this year’s principals

The main players in West Linton’s Whipman week were announced at the introduction concert in the Graham Institure on Friday night.

Rob and Becs Norris were unveiled as Whipman and Lass Elect for 2017 by society president Raymond Nicol. Rob, originally from the West Coast, moved to the town in 2003 and works for the Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh. He is a keen supporter of the Whipman Play Society, a member of West Linton Golf Club and supports Linton Hotspurs.

The West Linton Whipman introduction concert 2017.

His wife and lass Becs is originally from Yorkshire and moved to West Linton in 2007. She works as an employee wellbeing consultant at West Linton health centre and plays for Linton Reivers Netball Club. The pair married in 2013 and between them have for children, Conor, Abigail, Andrew and Lucy.

The town’s other principals were also unveiled on the night. Barony herald is James Hodgkiss,12, flower girl is India Gill,5 and presenting lady is Peggy Wills.

The introduction concert also featured pieces from performers of all ages and from the Ex-Whipman Lasses and Ex-Whipmans.

Susan Stewart, from the Whipman Play Society said: “ The start of the evening was given over to youngsters from the area with Doone and Zoe giving us a routine of hip hop dance and Zoe an individual contemporary piece. A small group of pupils from Newlands Primary School not only sang some well know Scottish songs including ‘Caledonia’ but also accompanied themselves with guitars.

West Linton Whipman Play Society's introduction night 2017.

“It was then the turn of the Ex-Whipman Lasses who entertained the audience with their ‘Whipsync Battle’ – a no inhibitions, no talent but unique renditions of songs from the 80s.

“A second half of laughter began with the Ex-Whipman’s medley of sketches as the ‘Lady Boys of West Linton’. All ankles were left intact despite dancing in four inch heals! The comedy continued with Jeanette and Dorothy reviving Francie and Josie and Torcul’s humorous song about why not to live anywhere but West Linton.

“The final act of the evening was InChorus, a large and vibrant choir based in Peebles whose former member Celia, who sadly passed away last year, was the Whipman singer for many years.”

The Lady Boys of West Linton.