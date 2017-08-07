West Linton girls shine in the land of the midnight sun

Guides and Senior Section members from West Linton put their survival skills to the test during a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in the Arctic Circle.

The girls, aged between 10 and 25, from 2nd and 3rd West Linton Guides, and West Linton Senior Section, joined with Girlguiding and Scouting members from around the world for an action-packed camp in Bodo, northern Norway.

During the week they had the chance to take part in all sorts of challenges – constructing a wooden entrance and swing for their camp from scratch to completing an unsupervised overnight hike and camp-out under tarpaulins.

Bodo’s remote location means that during summer months it enjoys near constant daylight, giving the girls the opportunity to witness the midnight sun and pack as much adventure as possible into their extended days.

Mirren McLeod, a leader with the 3rd West Linton Guides, said: “Taking my Guides to the Nord Jamboree was an unforgettable experience – for the girls and leaders alike.

“Our Guides were determined to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, so they started practicing bush craft and navigation skills to get ready for the camp, learning how to construct structures using bamboo and ropes and going on hikes, navigating with maps and compasses. They worked alongside the Norwegian group to saw logs and construct a brilliant entrance to their camp, plus a log swing that proved very popular throughout the camp.”

Mirren added: “Our practice hikes meant the girls were well-prepared for their solo, overnight expedition and even chose to ditch their tents and sleep under tarpaulins. Seeing the girls pushing themselves beyond their comfort zone and putting their survival skills to the test – all the while making friends with Guides and Scouts from around the world – was really rewarding.

“As a leader, I also got to meet volunteers from so many different countries and enjoy a sail to see the stunning midnight sun.

“Giving girls the opportunity to enjoy new experiences, gain new skills and realise their full potential is what Girlguiding Scotland is all about, so I’m really pleased we were able to offer this unforgettable experience to the girls. It’s inspired our unit to continue taking on new challenges, and we’re already planning our next outdoor and international adventures.”

z To find out more about Girlguiding Scotland, including becoming an adult volunteer, call 0131 226 4511, or visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/