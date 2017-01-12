Were you born to hand jive? Come to Grease sing-along

Come along to Heart of Hawick on January 14 for a blast from the past.

Join in a joyous sing-along screening of Randal Kleiser’s classic musical Grease!

Now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let go your inhibitions for an evening where you are the stars.

If ever a film could give an audience an uncontrollable urge to burst into song, then Grease is it.

In everyone’s favourite rock-n-roll film, good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) fall in love over one summer.

But when they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

Packed with the catchiest songs and hippest 1950s dance-moves, what better way to shake off those January blues?

Your chills will be multiplyin’ and the mood electrifyin’ while you have a great time and raise money for a good cause.

The evening is a fund-raiser for Hawick Amateur Operatic Society (HAOS) Musical Theatre Company to purchase new lighting and staging equipment.

HAOS, founded in 1910, first production was ‘HMS Pinafore’ staged in the ‘New Theatre’ in Croft Road in the spring of 1911. Since then it has flourished and is open to anyone with an interest in drama, musical theatre and dance.

So if you fancy a chance ‘to tread the boards’ or to help with backstage and production contact information is available at www.hawickaos.co.uk. Full training is given in all roles.

This is a real treat for all of you who’ve remained hopelessly devoted to Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie and the whole Rydell High gang.

Tickets cost £8 and include a glass of wine or soft drink, served from 7pm, and the film starts 7.30pm. Fancy dress is optional with prizes up for all budding Pink Ladies and T Birds!

For further information and to book tickets visit www.heartofhawick.co.uk.