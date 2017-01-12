Waterways volunteers see their way to cauld clear-up

Last Saturday, nine Gala Waterways Group volunteers cut back trees on the flood plain of the Gala Water at the Skinworks Cauld next to the B&Q store.

The work generated about seven cubic metres of prunings and 2kg of rubbish. The group also cleared leaves and weeds from one side of a 180-metre length of the riverside path.

Pat Usher, from the group, said: “The path along the river looks a lot better after our efforts, and it’s great to be able to see the Skinworks Cauld again properly.

“We worked hard, but it’s been time well spent,” added Pat.

Group chairperson Claire Howden said: “We are very grateful to our volunteers for their achievements.

“On the basis that ‘many hands make light work’, we’d welcome help from other Galaleans.”

The cauld was originally constructed in 1788, but rebuilt after flood damage in 1948. The stepped structure to the right is a fish ladder.

The group’s next work party will be on Saturday, February 4. For more information, contact Alastair Lings on 01896 757861 or alastairlings@yahoo.co.uk

DISTRICT NEWS

CADDONFOOT

Parish church

It was a day of celebration at Sunday’s service when it was announced that minister Elspeth Harley and her husband, Ewen, had become grandparents for the first time on New Year’s Day. Mrs Harley led the service at which Margaret Blyth read the Bible lesson. Music was played by Mrs Blyth and Fiona McDougal. Bible study resumed this week.

EARLSTON

Thursday lunch club

A new session began last week, coinciding with the club’s first birthday. The gathering started with a game of indoor golf, won by June Wilson. Then it was time for lunch, followed by tea and birthday cake before Sheila Mckay’s musical quiz.

Parish church

On Sunday, January 15, the service at 10.15am will be conducted by the Reverend Julie Rennick. The congregational board meet on Monday, January 23, in the church hall lounge at 7.30pm.

ETTRICKBRIDGE

Bowling cash

Organisers are grateful to everyone who supported the annual carpet bowling tournament on New Year’s Day which raised £240.50 for The Samaritans.

Dinner

The annual dinner in aid of village hall funds will be held on Saturday, March 4, in the hall. Speakers are David Scott from Duns and Langholm’s Billy Young. Tickets (£20) are available from Linda on 01750 52257.

Theatre

On Friday, March 10, the Owdyado Theatre Company from Cornwall is bringing its production of ‘A View from the Edge’ to Ettrickbridge village hall. The play sees private eye Charlie Daniels hired by the seductive Elise to investigate the disappearance of her husband. Tickets (£8) are available from Linda on 01750 52257.

FOUNTAINHALL

SWI

The first meeting of 2017 is on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm in the village hall. There will be a talk on Stow Brewery and the competitions are a gingerbread and drinks coaster. New members/visitors welcome.

Choir

Gala Water Singers Community Choir restarts on Tuesday, January 17, at Fountainhall primary school (7-9pm). Everyone is welcome – experienced and complete novice. There are no auditions and no need to be able to read music. For more information or just to chat things over, ring John on 01578 730289.

GALASHIELS

Trinity Church

On Sunday morning, session clerk Bill Cheyne welcomed everyone to the service and revealed that minister Elspeth Harley and her husband, Ewen, had become grandparents on New Year’s Day. Their daughter had given birth to a son, Lewis. Two other members of the congregation, Alan and Gail Marshall, had also become grandparents last Friday – a grandson, Brodie. Bill then handed over to Elspeth to take the rest of the service. Dorothy Howden led the music and Shelagh Martin read the lessons. Bible study began last night at the manse and choir rehearsals resume today (Thursday) at 7pm in the church hall. A coffee morning will be held on Saturday, January 21, in the church hall between 10am and noon. It is a fund-raiser for former Sunday school pupil Holly Shepherd who has been selected for the Scottish under-16s hockey team.

St Peter’s Church

Thursday, January 12 – 10am, communion service; Saturday, January 14 – 12.30pm, soup ‘n’ pud lunch; Sunday, January 15 – 8.30am, holy communion; 9.30am, Sunday Squad, followed by juice and toast; 10.30am, sung eucharist, followed by coffee and chat; 1pm, epiphany lunch at Torwoodlee Golf Club; Monday, January 16 – 7pm, bottletop sort; Thursday, January 19 – 10am, communion service.

GLENDOUGLAS

Dance

Old time and ceilidh dance classes will be held on Thursday, January 12, at 8pm, with a Reel Half Hour at 7.30pm. Beginners welcome. £2 at the door. A dance will be held on Saturday, January 14, with music by the Stuart Anderson Dance Band. Bring your own supper and bottle. Tea/coffee provided.

Burns supper

The Burns supper is on Saturday, February 11. Tickets are on sale at £14 from any committee member, by phoning John on 01835 840625 or emailing glendouglashall@btconnect.com

HERIOT

Choir

Gala Water Singers Community Choir restarts on Tuesday, January 17, at Fountainhall primary school (7-9pm). Everyone is welcome – experienced and complete novice. There are no auditions and no need to be able to read music. For more information or just to chat things over, ring John on 01578 730289.

JEDBURGH

St John’s Church

Usual services this week with holy communion today (Thursday) at 10am, followed by the study group in the centre. Sunday services – 9am, holy communion; 10.30am, sung eucharist. The celebrant and preacher is the Reverend John Evans. The Churches Together group meet on Tuesday, January 17, in the Loftus Room at the Catholic Church at 2pm. The St John’s Lunch takes place in the centre later this month and is open to all. Anyone needing home communion should contact the pastoral care group, Ann Beck or any church member.

£1,000 winners

Three neighbours from a street in Jedburgh have got the year off to a winning start after scooping £1,000 each with their lucky postcode. The Dounehill residents, who share the postcode TD8 6LJ, landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize last Friday.

KELSO

Thursday Group

Recently returned as a volunteer with Care4Calais, Sumati Bala will today update on the continuing refugee crisis there at 2pm in Abbey Row Centre. Next week Peter Symms talks about marketing regulations in 16th century Scotland, ale bread and stinking fish. For more information and a syllabus, phone 01573 224753.

Antiques Roadshow

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow programme is to visit Floors Castle on Thursday, July 6.

Food hygiene

Cheviot Youth is running a food hygiene training day on Tuesday, January 31, from 9am at The Planet (next door to Border Ice Rink). To book a place or for more information, contact ianrendallreid@cheviotyouth.co.uk or ring 07958 277766.

Stitchers

Kelso Stitchers will be meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at 7pm in Abbey Row Centre. The meeting will be in the form of a ‘bring-your-own-work’ evening. Members are reminded to bring a mug. For further information, contact Rineke Sangster (01573 229414).

LANGHOLM

BEM

Lennie Bell, who has played in the town’s pipe band for 63 years, was delighted to receive the British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours. Lennie, 75, who lives with his wife, Nina, in Parliament Square, received his award for services to music and the community. He joined the pipe band as a drummer at the age of 13 and is now entering his 63rd year, playing the marching drum in the band which has been going for 116 years. Lennie has taught many children to play the drums. He played in the band when Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon, was made freeman of the burgh in 1972 and at the Lord Mayor’s parade in London for Sir Christopher Collett in 1988. His musicianship has taken him to to many countries, including Denmark, France and Italy.

Whisky run

It was cold, but sunny on New Year’s Day for the annual Muckle Toon Whisky Run. A total of 74 runners and walkers took part in the event and the winner of the whisky, with a time of 55mins 39secs, was Rory Graham of Houghton Harriers from County Durham, who is related to one of the race organisers, Charlie Graham. Local runners Alex Jarzyna (60.00) and Lawrence Graham (61.32) were second and third respectively, while Rosie Allen (68.00) finished ninth and was first female home. For the first time three generations of one family took part in the walk – Mike Tinker and his daughter, Elizabeth Callaghan, and her son, William. Winner of the whisky raffle was Alan Wilson. Proceeds from the run will go to the local day centre.

Bowling

The Castle Douglas entry of David Orchiston and his daughter, Rachel, won the New Year’s Day carpet bowling pairs tournament in the social club. In the final they defeated Ali Sloan, from Wamphray, who was playing with Westerkirk man Chris Wood. In the semi-finals, the eventual winners knocked out Alan Irving and Stuart Hogg (Bentpath). Also falling at this stage was the Lockerbie pairing of John Aitchison and Eric Turnbull. There was an entry of 45 and the tournament was sponsored by Chip and Caroline Grieve. The event was organised by Neil Campbell and Paul Warwick.

LAUDER

Church

Channelkirk and Lauder Church’s Burns supper is on Friday, January 20, at 7pm in The Lodge, Carfraemill. Tickets are available from Ian Brotherston (722469). Transport is also available – contact Jim (722523). The Reverend Barry Hughes will lead worship on Sunday, January 15, at Oxton Memorial Hall (10am) and Lauder Church (11.30am) while the Reverend Rae Clark is on holiday. A new group has started and all are welcome to come along. Do you enjoy meeting up with others and doing different activites? Does having some company over a cup of tea/coffee appeal to you? The group meets on Tuesdays, from 1-3pm in the church centre.

Historical society

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the scheduled talk about the history of properties in Lauder on Wednesday, January 18, has had to be delayed. Instead, Michael Scott will give a presentation on the second battle of Gaza in 1917 which involved the 52nd Lowland Division and local battalions of the KOSB. The meeting is in the Youth Trust Hall, starting at 7 for 7.30pm.

MELROSE

Lecture

Melrose Historical and Archaeological Association – on Tuesday, January 17, at 7.30pm in the upper hall of the Ormiston – presents an illustrated lecture by John Wood on the subject of ‘The Baron’s Folly’. This is a change to the advertised programme.

Pain Association

A meeting for people who live with chronic pain will be held on Friday, January 27, from 10am-noon, in the chaplaincy centre, Borders General Hospital.

Parish church

A full church of members and adherents is requested for Sunday, January 15, at 11am at Melrose when the Reverend Rosemary Frew, sole nominee for the Bowden and Melrose vacancy, will be preaching (and voting will take place). The Very Reverend David Arnott, interim moderator, took the services last Sunday. Thursday, January 12 – 10.30am, preparation over coffee for World Day of Prayer in March (contact is Liz Mitchell on 822475); 7.30pm, kirk session in the chapel. Friday, January 13 – 7.30pm, music society (Bernard d’Ascoli, pianist).

Trimontium

The museum extension may be a current preoccupation of the trust, with its fundraising efforts, but it will not be surprising to learn that more than 100 years ago, James Anderson, the keeper of what is now the National Museum in Edinburgh, was writing in the same vein to James Curle in April 1906, just after his five-year dig at Newstead had begun: “The tale of discovery following discovery, each more varied and interesting than anyone could have expected, is growing so steadily that I begin to wonder whether we can find any means of expanding the (National) Museum so as to give room for the multitude of treasures you will bring to light before you are done.” (The vast majority of the Curle material is, in fact, housed in the National Museum).

AGM

The Melrose in Bloom annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 17, at 7.30pm in the Lower Ormiston Room.

MOREBATTLE

Guild

The January meeting was held on Thursday night when Matilda Hall spoke about giving away one of her kidneys. Olive Anderson proposed the vote of thanks.

oxton

SWI

At the December meeting, 14 members enjoyed a Christmas meal at Wendy Lyle’s Barlogan House in Lauder. The competition – wrapped Christmas gift – was judged by Wendy’s staff. Results – 1, Sylvia Thomson; 2, Marie White; 3, Ray Kirkness. The Secret Santa gifts were then distributed to all members. The next meeting is on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm in Oxton village hall when a talk will be given by Owen Joiner of Oxton Pottery. Competition – your favourite mug.

SELKIRK

Antiquarian society

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm in the parish church hall when Douglas Methven presents ‘Stunning Selkirkshire – a look at the wildlife in the county over a year’. The society offers many different topics in an informal setting. Wheelchair access is available and all are welcome.

Camera club

The club resumed activities after the festive break last Wednesday with the president’s cup competition. This year the theme was triptych images and a high standard of work was judged by the president, Jon Fair. The winner was Mike Reynolds. Leslie Bruce has taken over as syllabus secretary for the remainder of the season after Aileen Allan stepped down from the position.

Monday Club

At 2pm on Monday, January 16, in St Joseph’s Church hall, Tom Bolam Peel will give a photograph-illustrated talk entitled ‘A Tanzanian Adventure with the Vine Trust’. Entrance is £1.50 and all are welcome to enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

SMAILHOLM

Advice surgery

Councillors Simon Mountford and Tom Weatherston will hold a joint advice surgery in the village hall on Saturday, January 14, from 11am-noon. No appointments needed.

STOW

Choir

Gala Water Singers Community Choir restarts on Tuesday, January 17, at Fountainhall primary school (7-9pm). Everyone is welcome – experienced and complete novice. There are no auditions and no need to be able to read music. For more information or just to chat things over, ring John on 01578 730289.

YETHOLM

SWI

Members meet on Tuesday, January 17, at 10.30am in the Wauchope Hall for a craftwork demonstration and talk by Margaret McCraw. Competition – your favourite Christmas card.

Lunch

The next village lunch will be held on Thursday, January 19, at noon in the Wauchope Hall, with proceeds going towards the building’s roof repairs.

Burns supper

A Burns supper will be held on Saturday, February 4, at 7.30pm in the Border Hotel. Let Susan Stewart know if you would like to come along to this event.