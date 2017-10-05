Wasps exhibition aiming to create buzz

Selkirk artists are set to create something of a buzz this weekend as the town’s Wasps (Workshop and Artists’ Studio Provision Scotland) venue holds its annual open-door exhibition.

The St Mary’s Mill-based artists’ workspace will host a free exhibition for members of the public, showcasing a variety of artworks this Saturday and Sunday.

The family-friendly event will be open both days from 10am until 5pm and will include some live music performances, and home bakes will be on offer too.

Works will be displayed by 10 artists, using a variety of media types, including John Berry, Alex Hain, Fiona Millar and Mary Morrison.

The artists will deliver five-minute speeches on the hour, with Moy Mackay offering demonstrations of her signature felt-painting technique.

A former working textile mill, the space is a fitting location for Moy to exhibit.

She told the Wee Paper: “I, along with my fellow artists here at Wasps studios, really enjoy when our open studio weekend comes around.

“It generates a real buzz around the studio space where we all come together for a big, often much-needed clean-up.

“It’s actually one of the few times we get a chance to have a good look at each other’s work, which is always exciting and inspiring.

“Although we come together over lunch etc, we do all work away quietly in our own spaces the rest of the time, so it’s as interesting a time for us as well as for our visitors.

“The majority of the work I will be showing this year are the results from a recent working trip to Glenelg in the Scottish Highlands.

“As a landscape artist, the need to work in new environments is a must to introduce fresh new elements to my felted paintings.

“I shall be giving a short demonstration of part of the process of these paintings at 2.30 pm both days.”

Another artist on display is Joy Parker, who was shortlisted in the Selkirk flood protection scheme’s community art project with her piece titled Great Ettrick River Mosaic.

Joy added: “On show this weekend are a series of mosaics based on my life drawings done at Deryck Henley’s life drawing at the Haining.

“Also on show is Fry the friendly dragon made by local 13-year-old Justin Starkie with me over the summer.

“Fry is a mosaic dragon and it will go and live in Justin’s garden after the show.

“Wasps is a great place to work with lots of space and also the stimulation and encouragement from other artists working there.”

For more information on the weekend’s activities, visit www.selkirkwasps.com