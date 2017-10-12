Vintage Earlston transport

Auld Earlston, the local heritage group, is holding a two-day exhibition with slide shows on October 21-22.

The focus of the event is “Horses to Horsepower – Travel in Times Past”, with displays of vintage photographs on all forms of getting about the village – horses, bicycles, motorbikes, cars, vans, buses, trains, vehicles in industry and farming, roads, bridges and even planes, plus travellers’ tales from days gone by.

Throughout the two days, an hour-long new slide show will be presented on the theme of “Earlston from West to East” on the Saturday at 11am and 2pm, and Sunday at 1pm and 2.30pm.

There will also be the chance to share your own memories of village life and chat over tea/coffee with members of the Auld Earlston Group.

Chairman David Lothian said: “ We were delighted at the response to our two previous exhibitions and encouraged by the length of time many people took to look around, and exchange reminiscences. Come along to the event and see what the group is doing to keep Earlston’s past alive for future generations.”

Further information is available by telephoning 01896 848240 or emailing auldearlston@aol.com.