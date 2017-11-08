Village pub puts on spectacular display held at Denholm

Hundreds of people enjoyed a spectacular bonfire and fireworks display at Denholm’s green for the fifth year running.

Sunday night’s event, organised by the Auld Cross Keys Inn, saw the skies above the village lit up by a colourful array of fireworks.

Rachel Stevenson and Reagan Allan at Denholm's shows and fireworks

The Guy Fawkes Night celebrations kicked off just after 5.30pm when the bonfire, put together by the Denholm Feurars and Householders’ Council, was lit.

Karen Massey, who owns the Auld Cross Keys Inn with partner David Bennet, told the Southern: “It was a really good event with a nice big fire, so we were really pleased about how everything went at what was an excellent community event.

“It was a really good fun night, and it was nice to see everyone out in the village green.

“We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations, and we are now very much looking forward to next year’s display.”

Dean and Danielle Laidlaw, with Abigail, Noah, Elijah and Ethan from Melrose enjoying the bonfire and shows at Denholm fireworks night.

Lynn Ferguson, of the householders’ council, added: “It was commented prior to the lighting that this year’s was probably one of the biggest.

“Most people arrived after the bonfire was lit and eagerly awaited the fireworks display. They were not disappointed.

“Karen and Dave provided a spectacular display, and collection buckets for donations were taken.”