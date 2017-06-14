Village out in force for Whipman week

Families in West Linton turned out in force to support the village’s Whipman celebrations last week.

The first of the ceremonial events took place on Friday with the installation of this year’s Whipman, Rob Norris, and his lass, his wife Becs.

Fancy dress parade at West Linton's Whipman Week celebrations.

Their first duties included dancing a reel, before leading a procession around the village aided by West Linton and District Pipe Band and a large contingent of ex-whipmen and ex-whipmen’s lasses, committee members, guests and visiting principals, along with walking and towed floats.

Saturday’s main rideout to the Pentlands attracted 116 mounted supporters.

Riders forded the river Lyne before heading to the Whipman parishes to carry out the historical check of their boundaries.

That afternoon also saw a fancy-dress procession and family fun take place.

This year's West Linton Playmakers Society principals during Whipman Week.

On Sunday, Rob and Becs and their supporting principals, barony herald James Hodgkiss, flower girl India Gill and presenting lady Peggy Will, led followers to St Andrew’s Church for the Whipman service before the afternoon’s family bike rideout, which attracted almost 100 cyclists.

The week’s others events included five-a-side football, netball, rugby and hockey tournaments, dog show, cycle, scooter races and wheelbarrow races, all of which were well supported by competitors young and old.

The various trophies were awarded at the end of the week by this year’s presenting lady Peggy Wills.

Linton Hotspur also presented Rob and Becs with a quaich from as a reminder of their week.

West Linton Whipman Week's main rideout.

West Linton Whipman Rob Norris leads the parade around the village.

The fancy dress parade during West Linton's Whipman Week.

Cyclists take part in the time trial race during Whipman Week.

Young riders follow in the cavalcade during Whipman Week.

Whipman's Lass Becs Norris carries the flag across the water.

