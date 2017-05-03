Views being sought on plans for new combined school in Jedburgh

Public consultation is about to get under way in earnest about plans to close Jedburgh’s three current schools and replace them with a joint campus for pupils of all ages.

Scottish Borders Council is to start a formal consultation on its proposed inter-generational combined school at Hartrigge Park on Monday, and it will run until Sunday, June 18.

Jedburgh Grammar School.

The new joint campus, expected to cost £30m-plus, would replace Jedburgh Grammar School and the town’s Parkside and Howdenburn primaries.

The grammar currently has 440 pupils on its roll, and the two primaries cater for 360 between them.

The decision to close the three current schools was taken following a review pre-consultation process carried out in March last year.

A two day public engagement event was held at the High Street grammar school last week to seek initial feedback on the proposals.

Donna Manson, the council’s service director for children and young people, said: “We are delighted that we now have the opportunity to go to the people of Jedburgh and formally ask for their feedback our proposals for creating an exceptional learning campus for the whole community that would not only provide a single learning space for two-18-year-olds but would have potential to support learning opportunities for older learners and be a wider community resource as well.

“The existing provision of the grammar school and the two primary school have served the community well, but it became clear when we spoke to the community last year that there are a number of concerns about their ability to provide the education and learning experiences that the children and young people in Jedburgh require and need.”

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at the grammar school at 7pm to seek further feedback from parents and others.

A questionnaire will also be available online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/jedburgh from Monday.