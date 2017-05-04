Videos of sound

Scottish artist Louise Harris present ‘Auroculis’ at Alchemy Film and Art’s new venue in Hawick.

The three pieces investigate relationships between sonic form, through time, and visual form, through space.

Presenting these works in dual screen, quad speaker formats it facilitates a democratisation of the visual and sonic space, and allows the audience to engage with the works as both audiovisual and spatial entities.

Exhibition runs from May 5-18 at 39-41 High Street, Hawick from 12 noon to 6pm.

Details from www.alchemyfilmfestival.org.uk.