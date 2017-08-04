Vandals destroy rugby club’s shed in Hawick park

An amateur Hawick rugby club are counting the cost after vandals carried out a mindless attack.

Hawick Harlequins, knowns as the ’Quins, were hit by the attack last Friday, when a wooden storage shed in the town’s Wilton Lodge Park was torn apart.

Fortunately, the vandals didn’t take many of the kit items in the shed, including rugby balls, players’ bibs, training tyres and tackle bags.

Those items were left strewn around in what appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism, although a couple of tackle shields and several drill marking discs were later found to be missing.

The damage to the shed itself was so extensive it had to be taken to the town’s refuse tip for safety reasons.

Now the club, formed in 1930 and currently playing in Scottish Rugby Union East Regional League One, are calling on the public’s help.

An appeal has been launched for anyone able to donate a replacement shed free of charge to come forward.

Club president Timmy Prestwall said: “I got a phone call from one of our committee members to say that he had a call from a member of the public who was out for a walk and, when approaching the walled gardens, he had noticed that the shed had been damaged.

“I managed to get three other committee members together to go up and assess the scene. When we arrived, it was a bit of a surprise to see the damage.

“We checked to see if anything was missing, but initially it seemed not. We assessed the part of the shed that was left standing, and because of the damage done, a decision was taken to take it down for safety reasons. Another committee member came up and took the wreck to the refuse tip in the town.

“If anyone knows anything, please let someone from the club know as soon as possible.

“Also, if anyone has an old shed that they are wanting to get rid of, then we would very much appreciate to take it off your hands as a replacement for our training kit store.”

Mr Prestwall also thanked Scottish Borders Council for its support.

He said: “We have been able to put the equipment from the shed in the changing rooms at Wilton Lodge Park as a temporary measure, so we’re grateful for that.”

The team squad currently train twice a week in Wilton Lodge Park, where home matches are also played.

If you can help out with a replacement shed, call Timmy on 0773 297 4168.