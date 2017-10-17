Update: Pedestrian injured on A72

A serious road collision near Clovenfords on Monday saw a woman pedestrian seriously injured and the A72 temporarily closed.

A 50-year-old female pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being n a collision with a dark blue Mercedes A150 car and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Witnessesto the incident, which happened at around 11am on Monday, October 16, on the stretch between Walkerburn and the Nest roundabout, are being sought by police.

Inspector Calum Welsh said: “We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1087 of October 16.