UPDATE: Cold-caller jailed for six months after attempted theft of vehicle

A Galashiels man has been jailed for six months after a “cold call” to a neighbouring house, and then attempting to steal a vehicle.

Thirty-two-year-old William Kennedy of Church Square, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court where he admitted two charges of being found in circumstances when it can be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

It follows an incident in Church Street in Galashiels on Friday around 8p.m. following Kennedy’s cold call to an address and the attempted theft of a vehicle.

Kennedy was detained a short time later and was told by Sheriff Peter Paterson he was being jailed due to his record.

Police Sergeant Paul Begley – based at Galashiels – said: “Cold calling is a crime that can affect anyone and those responsible, like bogus callers and rogue traders, are often extremely convincing in how they approach and interact with potential victims.

“Please report any suspicious activity to Police on 101. If the person refuses to leave your door, or you feel threatened or scared – call 999 and ask for the Police.

“It is also important to ensure that your vehicle is secured at all times, even if you are just leaving it for a moment outside a familiar address. For more information on vehicle security, please visit the Police Scotland website.”