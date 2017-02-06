Two rescued from flat fire

A man and woman have been rescued from a top floor flat in Galashiels after a fire broke out during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property at Beech Avenue at 3.39 am where it is understood that the fire started in the kitchen.

An ambulance crew treated the two at the scene after firefighters helped them through the building using breathing apparatus.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.39am on Saturday, 4 February to reports of a fire at a flat in Beech Avenue, Galashiels. Two fire appliances from Galashiels fire station attended and put out the fire.

“Two casualties were checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene at 4am ensuring the area was safe.”