Two bikes stolen from garage in Hawick

Two bikes were stolen from a garage in Longhope Drive in Hawick at the weekend.

The bicycles were taken between 10.30 am on Saturday, November 18, and the same time the day after.

Police are appealing for information on their whereabouts.

Constable Scott McDonald, of Hawick police station, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Longhope Drive at the weekend.

“I would also like to remind all residents to be especially vigilant about their property, keeping their premises properly locked and secured at all times.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,496 of November 19.