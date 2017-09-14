Twice-triumphant Selkirk will travel to Tayside with confidence

It’s still very early days in BT National League Division 1 – but Selkirk are feeling good about tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Dundee.

The Philiphaugh men have won both their opening league matches and racked up a healthy points tally en route, decorated by plentiful tries.

That decent start has given them positive hope for the trip to play Dundee HSFP.

The Taysiders lost narrowly to Gala last Saturday and will be keen to get a superior result against more Borders opposition.

Selkirk’s team manager Tom Ramage said: “I think we should be reasonably confident to go up there.

“Dundee are very strong at home – they have a big pack, so we will just have to move that pack around the field.

“We do not have a big pack, so that is what we do – we try to be mobile, keep the ball moving and play with a lot of intensity.”

Ramage pointed out Dundee had given Selkirk “a right hammering” around a year ago to the day, winning 62-20 at Mayfield – although Selkirk avenged that somewhat by winning 27-10 at Philiphaugh three months later.

But he added: “The boys are playing with a lot of confidence and we will just take that forward.

“We are at the right end of the league, although we know it will be a hard league to play in. There are three of us on 10 points and I am quite happy to be up there.”

Rory Banks, “a confident kicking stand-off”, according to his manager, is in to replace Callum McColm, who dislocated his shoulder during last weekend’s 37-15 win over Aberdeen Grammar at Philiphaugh.

Like the previous weekend, a swift burst of try-scoring helped carry Selkirk to victory, while their latest overseas players also performed well.

New Australian prop Nick Hall scored a 10th-minute try and there were further touchdowns from James Bett, Sean Nixon, Max Gordon and new South African winger Clinton Wagman. Aaron McColm kicked two penalties and three conversions.