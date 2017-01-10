Tweedbank pensioner reported missing

Police are appealing for witnesses to trace an 87-year-old man who has been reported as missing in Tweedbank.

James Douglas was last seen leaving his home address in Stobshaw Place at around 4am this morning (Tuesday, January 10) and has not yet returned.

Concern is now growing for his welfare any anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

James is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and short greying hair.

He is believed to be wearing a brown fleece, cord trousers, brown shoes and carrying a walking stick.

Inspector Stephen Ross said: “James lives with dementia and so we are keen to find him as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

“I would ask anyone who believes they have seen him since 4am on Tuesday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with our inquiries should also get in touch.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.