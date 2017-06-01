Tweedbank enjoys a wonderful fair week

Football, food, fun and fancy dress were the order of the week in Tweedbank last week as the village held it’s annual fair.

And townsfolk were out in their droves to support each of the week’s events all headed up by this year’s Tweedbank Lad and Lass Douglas Anderson and Erin Gallagher and their attendants.

The Tweedbank principals welcome the main part from Galashiels to their installation evening.

The festivities were kicked off to a great start last Sunday with over 200 players ignoring the rain to take part in the football festival in memory of Chris Doyle. This was followed by Saturday evening’s family disco and Sunday’s walking treasure hunt before the mass bingo session which saw 150 young people with their eyes down on Monday evening.

Lad and Lass Douglas Erin, along with their attendants Gus Younger, Poppy Bashford, Greig Moffat and Elle Robertson welcomed the Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass Greg Robertson and Amy Thomson and their party to the investiture evening on Tuesday before greeting a similar contingent from Melrose the following night for the fancy dress parade.

Melrosian Russell Mackay and left-hand man Donald Crawford, judged the judged the weird and wonderful entrants before following the parade and Gala Ex-Service Pipe Band to the community centre for a family disco and barbecue. Further events followed on Thursday and Friday with an indoor bowling tournament, afternoon tea with entertainment for the over 50s and an adult bingo evening all equally well supported.

The main fair day on Saturday saw a variety of charity stalls, family fun and musical entertainment as well as a fruit and flower parade in aid of the school breakfast clubs and the area’s foodbank.

Melrosian Russell Mackay presents a trophy to Donald Trump at the Tweedbank Fair fancy dress.

The parade was led by the Tweedbank principals who greeted the crowds from their horse-drawn carriage behind the Melrose Pipe Band.

Tweedbank Fair convenor Georgina Boggs said: “We must thank the principal party for handling their duties with great big smiles and gusto for the whole week and their parents and families who supported them right from the start as well as everyone at Tweedbank Primary School.

“Thanks also to our Sponsors and raffle donators and the Tweedbank families and friends for supporting all the events and giving great feedback

“Alwyn Johnson our resident photographer took some great photos taken that the principal party will treasure for ever.

An undercover soldier hides in the bushes during Tweedbank Fair fancy dress.

“As convener I would sincerely like to personally thank the committee and helpers. For a small committee, we can certainly put on a good show. Roll on 2018!”

Winners during fair week:

Tweedbank Thistle Chris Doyle Festival – team players of the day

Primary 1 – ADAM DUNCAN, LOGAN NOVEN, BLAKE MITCHISON, ARCHIE BARR

Youngsters enjoy getting hands on during pavement art sessions at Tweedbank Fair.

Primary 2 – ISOBELLA PALEPOI AND FLYNN CAVERHILL

Primary 3 – JAMIE GREEN, RYAN STODDART, JACK DOBSON

Primary 4 – CAMERON REVELS

Primary 5 – JAXON HEWITTSON

Primary 6 – TOBY GRACIE

Primary 7 – FINLAY MCKECHNIE

Tweedbank principals Greig Moffat, Angus Younger and Erin Gallagher in the grand parade.

Fancy Dress Results:

Pre-school 1st: Gone Fishing 2nd: Dorothy from Wizard of Oz 3rd: Spiderman

P1-P3 1st: Bunch of Grapes 2nd: Scarecrow 3rd: Army Angus

P4-P7 1ST: Tardis 2nd: Knight in Shining Armour 3rd: Tweedbank Lady

Pairs 1st Iphones 2nd: Pirates 3rd: Wizard & Little Red Riding Hood

Groups:

1st: Senor Trump “Can I have my ball back?”

2nd: School of Rock

3rd: Gone Hunting

Community Groups:

1st: Tweedbank Rainbows the Trolls

2nd: Tweedbank Early Learners Stickman

3rd: Tweedbank Toddlers Rhyme Time

OVERALL FANCY DRESS WINNER CHOSEN FROM THE 1ST WINNERS:

Senor Trump “Can I have my ball back?” – (Chapman Family)

Indoor Bowling – Moffs Toffs, captained by our 2nd Attendant Lad Greig Moffat

Primary 7 Chris Doyle Penalty Shootout – Finlay McKechnie

Round the Pond Race:

1st Female Karoline Pastuszku 1st Junior Male Ryan Goudie 1st Junior Female Taylor Patterson

Tweedbank Fair 2017.