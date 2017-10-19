Tweedbank care home could make comeback to help out hospital

A Tweedbank care home closed two years ago could be adapted and brought back into service to tackle the ongoing problem of delayed discharges at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed this week that it is working to develop an assessment-to-discharge facility at the former 25-bed Craw Wood dementia residential unit.

“We are currently exploring the possibility of opening such a facility at Craw Wood,” said the spokesperson.

“This would support a more timely discharge of patients from the Borders General Hospital and enable their ongoing care requirements to be assessed in a more appropriate environment than an acute hospital bed.

“Funding for the proposed facility has yet to be agreed.”

The decision to close loss-making Craw Wood as a dementia unit was taken by its owner, the Eildon Group, in 2015. It has recently been used to provide overspill accommodation for a Peebles nursing home.

In addition to the 16 intermediate care beds unveiled by the partnership at the Waverley Care Home in Galashiels this week, Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam has outlined measures to address a potential spike in delayed discharges this winter.

“The council and NHS Borders have worked in partnership to develop an appropriate winter plan which identifies options and processes to increase capacity in community settings across care sectors in order to support discharge processes at the Borders General Hospital and community hospitals,” said the Tweeddale East councillor.

“The health and social care partnership’s transformational change programme includes the development of an out-of-hospital community services model which will incorporate a range of bed and non-bed-based models of care to support people to remain at home or return to home or community settings wherever possible.

“This will support discharge processes at the Borders General Hospital and also help prevent admissions.”