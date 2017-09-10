True blue Tory in the pink over opportunity to dress up to show support for charity

Village People fans fearful that this photo could spell the end for the band need not worry.

It isn’t evidence of the US disco group’s construction worker, a role originally filled by Mark Mussler but now taken by Bill Whitefield, quitting to go solo, leaving the future of his cop, soldier, native American, cowboy and leather enthusiast bandmates in doubt.

It is, rather, as observant readers will have spotted, Borders MP John Lamont putting a new twist on the often-noted penchant of politicians for seeking out photo opportunities requiring hard hats and high-vis tabards or jackets.

The true-blue Tory is in the pink again to promote the charity Breast Cancer Now’s annual Wear It Pink day, being held on Friday, October 20.

“I am very happy to look a little silly in order to promote Wear It Pink’,” said Mr Lamont.

The charity encourages people to wear pink clothing in their communities, schools or workplaces to raise money and awareness of its efforts.

Since the first such event in 2002, more than £30m has been raised to fund research into how to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP, a regular supporter of the event, added: “Next month, thousands of people across the Borders will come together in schools, colleges and businesses to show their support for this important campaign.

“By simply wearing an item of pink clothing and donating, you can do your bit to help in the fight against breast cancer.

“Over 50,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK.

“Through the hard work of charities like Breast Cancer Now, the vast majority of those suffering this disease survive for five years, but still too many are dying from breast cancer.

“When breast cancer continues to harm the lives of individuals and their families across the Borders, it is only right that we all do our bit to help.”

Go to breastcancernow.org for further details.

The Village People, formed in New York City in 1977 and together from then until 1985 and since 1987, are best known for their chart-topping 1978 single YMCA and also hit the top 10 with In the Navy, a No 2 the year after.

Far from splitting up, they are now looking forward to a new lease of life after welcoming back founder member Victor Willis 34 years after his departure.