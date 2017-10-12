Tributes paid to Galashiels motorcyclist killed in A697 crash

Tributes have been paid to a Borders motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car in Northumberland.

Retired police officer Ian Whillans, 60, of Galashiels, died in a crash on the A697 Morpeth-Oxton road near Cornhill-on-Tweed at around 2.22pm yesterday, October 11.

He was heading north from Newcastle, apparently after having had his motorbike serviced, towards the Gose Law roundabout when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes car travelling south.

Mr Whillans died at the scene, about a mile and a half south of the roundabout.

The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours while medics tried to save him and also to allow the wreckage to be cleared and the accident site examined.

It is not known whether the car driver was injured.

Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police’s motor patrols unit on 101, quoting ref No 641 of 11/10/17.

Friends of Mr Whillans have been paying tributes to him via socia media.

One pal, Michael Shevills, wrote: “Thoughts go out to his wife Kate and daughter Louise. Rest in peace, big man.”

Another, Paul Wright, said: “Gutted to hear this news.”

A third friend, Alan McMillan, asked: “Why is always the good guys?”