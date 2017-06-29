Tributes paid to champion bowler Joyce Lindores

World champion bowler Joyce Lindores died last week at the age of 73.

Joyce was born in Galashiels in 1944 to Grace and Charles Scott and was raised alongside her sister Jenny.

Joyce Lindores.

She was braw lass in 1962 and a year later married Ausin Lindores, of Selkirk, where the couple raised their three daughters, Grace, Sarah and Ruth, the last of whom was killed by a brain aneurysm last year. The couple separated in 1990.

Joyce worked in John Tulloch’s woollen factory in Selkirk from the 1970s until her retirement in 2005. She also ran a bed-and-breakfast in the town for many years and bred cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

The family lived next door to Ettrick Forest Bowling Club, and it was there in 1977 that she was first introduced to the sport which became such a large part of her life.

Having learned to play under the tutorage of Arch Brownlie, Joyce played for the Selkirk-based club and Tweedbank Indoor Bowling Club for over 20 years.

During this time, she dominated the local bowling scene, notching an incredible 18 club and 10 Borders singles championships.

After her first big win in 1982 with the Borders Pairs, she went on to win countless world and Commonwealth titles and became one of Scotland’s most accomplished bowlers, She won the women’s singles at the 1995 World Indoor Bowls Championship, defeating Margaret Johnston in the final. Three years later, she won the pairs gold medal with Margaret Letham at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. The duo then won the pairs title at the 2000 World Outdoor Bowls Championship in Moama, Australia.

Retiring from international competition in 2006, Joyce emigrated to Australia and took a coaching role at Clayton Bowls Club in Melbourne.

However, she continued to compete here and her last win was in December 2016, winning the Mulgrave Country Club singles championship.

Tributes have been paid far and wide. Pat Houston, Ettrick Forest Ladies representative, said: “There will never be another player like Joyce in the Borders.

“Joyce had an unrivalled natural ability, was deeply competitive and had an extraordinary will to win. She did her club proud during her time at Ettrick Forest and brought many honours back.

“No one could emulate her. She made a huge mark on Borders, Scottish and world bowling and will be greatly missed.”

She died as a result of melanoma cancer on June, 18 at McCulloch House in Melbourne with her eldest daughter Grace with her.

Joyce is survived by two of her daughters, Grace, 53, and Sarah, 45, as well as six grandchildren aged from three to 30.

A memorial service will take place at Trinity Church, Galashiels on Saturday, August 12, at 2pm.

Her family request that any donations in lieu of flowers go to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation in Melbourne.

A full list of Joyce’s bowling achievements can be found below:

Indoor honours

Tweedbank Club Champion 14

Scottish Indoor Singles 3

British Isles Singles 1

World Indoor Singles Champion 1996

Joyce has 42 indoor caps for her country between the years of 1987-2005.

Outdoor Honours

Ettrick Forrest Club Champion over 20 times

Border Singles Champion 24

Scottish Singles Champion 2

Scottish Pairs Champion 1 with Karen D’Agrosa

Atlantic Rim Games

1993 South Africa Gold Team

1999 Pairs Gold With Margaret Letham

2005 Pairs & Fours Silver

World Championships

1992 Gold in Triples, Fours and Team

2000 Gold in Pairs

2004 Bronze in Pairs

Commonwealth Games

1990 New Zealand

1994 Canada

1998 Kuala Lumper Gold in Pairs with Margaret Letham

2002 Manchester

2006 Melbourne Silver in the Pair with Kay Moran

Represented Scotland Outdoor Bowls between 1988-2006 gaining 63 caps in the international series

Australian Open 2010 winner

This year the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association (SIBA) announced that Joyce Lindores will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at the Awards Dinner on Saturday, September 23.