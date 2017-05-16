Triathletes vote Selkirk stage a success

Blue skies and a brisk breeze made for an enjoyable but challenging experience for the 80 or so competitors taking part in Sunday’s Selkirk Triathlon.

Picking up his second consecutive Borders title of the season was Edinburgh triathlete Craig Dale, who has won the event twice in the past and was elated to do so again.

“I always enjoy coming down to compete at Selkirk at this time of year and to have come in fastest is amazing,” he said.

“It was very windy, which made it interesting on the cycle and the last few kilometres of the run.

“The bike run was very scenic and there were some quite challenging climbs, which made it even more enjoyable.”

Craig qualifies to be a GP in August and has spent 18 months of his training at the BGH, when he also found time to run and cycle much of the surrounding area. Next, he heads for Austria and Germany for the European Championships.

The only Standard event on the Borders circuit, the Selkirk round attracted entries from near and far, including Spanish athlete Diego De La Hoz, who couldn’t praise the organisers of the event enough.

“This is my first time in Selkirk I thought it was amazing,” he said. “The view from the top of the climb on the cycle run was just stunning and the staff along the course were fantastic. They were really helpful and cheered you up along the way, which really helps keep you going. I am really pleased and happy to have been part of this.”

Swapping his shirt and tie for a marshalling jacket for the day was Live Borders chief executive Ewan Jackson, who commented: “The popularity of the Borders Triathlon Series has been growing year on year and credit for that must go to the Live Borders Sports Development team, which organises the event and, of course, the many volunteers, without whom we would not be able to stage it.”

Selkirk Leisure Centre duty manager Lee McCudden thanked everyone who took part and helped out at the event, while Live Borders triathlon development officer Robyn Methven presented the trophies.

Selkirk Standard Triathlon results:

Overall: 1 Craig Dale (2 hours 10 minutes and 40 seconds), 2 Mark Head (2.21.16), 3 Leahn Parry (2.22.16).

Female: 1 Elizabeth Richardson (2.26.19), 2 Jo Philips (2.29.59), 3 Shona Bathgate (2.44.14).

First Male Vintage: Blair Mackay (3.10.02). First Female Vintage: Gillian Kennedy (4.18.57). First Male Super Vet: George Burns (2.35.54). First Female Super Vet: Gail Jackson (3.51.08). First Male Vet: Mark Head (2.21.16).

First Female Vet: (Elizabeth Richardson). First Senior Male: Craig Dale (2.10.40). First Senior Female: Grace MacKenzie (2.51.24). First Junior Male: Hamish Duncan (2.58.31).

Full results and overall points board are available at: www.stuweb.co.uk/event/2407.

On Saturday, 52 children turned up to compete in the Selkirk Junior Triathlon.

Despite the rain, they were all in good spirits and there was a large number of spectators cheering them on.

Junior triathletes, ranging in age from 8-15 years old, from all over Scotland, took part.

The event is part of the Borders Junior Triathlon Series, run in conjunction with the senior events at Galashiels, Selkirk and Peebles.

The children have to participate in two out of three of the events to qualify for the Series title, which is revealed at the end of the Peebles stage in September.

The next event in the senior Series will be the Hawick Sprint Triathlon and Come & Try events, hosted by Teviotdale Leisure Centre (01450 3744400), this coming Sunday.

Hawick Sprint Triathlon distances: 750m swim, 20.29km cycle and 4.6km run. Sprint start time 9am; race registration 7am-8.35am.

Hawick Come & Tri distances: 400m swim, 9.67km cycle and 2.20km run. Come & Tri start time 9am; race registration 7am.

For further information, email triathlon@liveborders.org.uk