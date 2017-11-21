Tree will light way to Christmas at Borders General Hospital again

A festive fundraising feature is returning to the Borders General Hospital next month after yielding more than £1,000 to spend on patient care last Christmas.

NHS Borders put up its first-ever so-called tree of light at the Melrose hospital last December to add Christmas spirit as well as raising money, and it proved so popular it’s about to make a comeback.

“Having raised over £1000 to enhance patient care, the special tree is back for 2017 and ready for people to dedicate Christmas lights to their loved ones or to commemorate a special occasion,” said an NHS Borders spokesperson.

“Christmas is a time of celebration but also a time of reflection. We are inviting the people of the Borders to dedicate a light on the tree of light either to honour those treasured people who have helped to light up your life or to mark a joyful event such as a wedding or a birth.

“Dedications can be made to anyone regardless of whether you, or they, have had a connection with NHS Borders services.

“Last year, we had a fantastic response with lights dedicated to celebrate birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and even honouring beloved pets.

“It is a simple yet moving way of remembering those you love or have loved, and seeing the tree in situ we hope will also bring joy to people visiting the hospital this festive season.”

In return for dedicating a light, a donation to the NHS Borders charity the Difference, is requested.

Those who dedicate a light will receive an e-card to be forwarded on to loved ones, and a list of dedications will appear on the NHS Borders website.

A light switch-on ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December5, at 7pm outside the hospital’s chaplaincy centre.

Visit www.thedifference.org.uk/treeoflight or call 01896 825542 for details.