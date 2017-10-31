Traquair fright night full of tricks and treats

There were tricks and treats galore for youngsters at the weekend as hundreds of little ghosts, ghouls and witches converged on Traquair House, near Innerleithen, for its annual Halloween celebrations.

Friday’s night-time ghost tours were not for the faint hearted, and Sunday’s annual family day saw hundreds of children kept entertained by tarot readings, ghost stories in the woods, a witchcraft-themed workshop, face-painting and traditional games.

Traquair House Halloween celebrations.

Other highlights this year included magic shows by Kevin McMahon and a creepy-crawlies handling session featuring a python and a tarantula.

Thanks to Sunday’s fine weather, a ghost hunt and scavenger hunt also proved popular, much to the delight of organiser Catherine Maxwell Stuart.

She said: “Our Halloween events were some of the busiest ever, with our ghostly castle tours sold out and a great turnout on Sunday.

“Halloween is certainly becoming a fixture in the events calendar at Traquair.”

Traquair House Halloween celebrations.

Traquair House Halloween celebrations.

Traquair House Halloween celebrations.