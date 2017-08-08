Young driver killed in A7 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young man died in a car crash on the A7 last night.

The accident happened just after 7pm on the A7 road at Kirkton Burn bridge at Bush of Ewes, between Hawick and Langholm.

The 18-year-old driver from Carlisle was freed from his black BMW 320 car by fire and rescue personnel and taken by helimed to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

The road at the scene was closed to allow a full road traffic collision examination to take place at to inspect damage caused to a bridge parapet.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch of the Lockerbie police station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward and speak to us and likewise would want to speak to anyone who may have seen the black BMW driving south prior to the collision.

“Callers can speak to a police officer at Lockerbie Trunk Roads Policing Unit through the 101 number”.

The incident number to quote is: 20170807-3277 of Monday, August 7.

A report has been send to the procurator fiscal.