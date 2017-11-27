Stow woman, 21, dies after A7 collision

Hayley Logan, a 21-year-old woman from Stow, died on Saturday following an early-morning fatal collision on the A7, just north of Galashiels.

Borders Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 3.30am on Saturday, November 25, at Torwoodlee Golf Course.

Hayley was within a Peugeot 107 car, which left the road, resulting in her sustaining serious injuries. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she later passed away.

Road policing officers closed the road for around 10 hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene and are asking anyone with information relating to this collision to come forward.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, from the Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Hayley’s family at this time and we continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“If you were on the A7 at Torwoodlee Golf Club in the early hours of Saturday morning and remember seeing anything suspicious then please contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 697 of November 25.