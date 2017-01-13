Snow drifts force rush hour road closures

Road closures are currently in place as drifting snow causes traffic problems in the Borders.

The A699 Selkirk to St Boswells road was closed earlier this morning and remains closed while cars stuck in drifting snow are removed.

Work is also ongoing to clear the A708 Selkirk to Moffat road which is also closed to all traffic.

The A7 south of Hawick is passable with care after an earlier accident.

Scottish Borders Council are urging drivers not to ignore road closure signs and to use priority routes where possible.