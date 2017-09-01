Signal fault leads to more disruption on Borders Railway

Trains on the Borders Railway are returning to normal, following another signal failure between Stow and Galashiels.

Passengers have faced a morning of disruption due to the fault, which Scotrail staff say has been rectified.

Train services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A spokesman said: “Our staff on site have advised us that they’ve rectified the fault and we’re now making plans to reintroduce a full half-hourly Tweedbank service.”

Until 11am, passengers were able to use a valid ticket or Smart card on a bus along the route.