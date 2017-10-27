Roadworks on the way

A busy schedule of road-patching works is lined up for the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road over the coming weeks.

From this Sunday, October 29, to next Thursday, November 2, between 8pm and 6.30am, the A7 will be closed between Canonbie and Hawick. X95 buses will still be allowed through the works but they might face delays.

On the weekend of November 11 and 12, from 8am to 6pm, the A7 will be closed to allow works on both approaches to Skippers Bridge, south of Langholm, to be completed.

Border Buses will provide a shuttle bus from Langholm to Hawick and back again for the duration of the works.

A letter drop will be carried out before all works residents have been assured.