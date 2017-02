Drivers should be aware of the following roadworks which could affect journey times:

A708 Broadmeadows Bridge: temporary 20mph speed limit until February 20 to ensure safety of workers repairing the bridge.

B6438, Harbour Road and East Brierylaw, St Abbs: until February 17, between 8.30am-4pm daily, closed for resurfacing works.

Mansfield Road/Mansfield Crescent, Hawick: closure until April 16 for ongoing roadworks and existing road closure.