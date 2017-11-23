Langholm road closure UPDATE

The A7 road south of Skippers Bridge, Langholm has now re-opened, although the stretch of roadway is now single file traffic being controlled by traffic lights.

The road will close again at 3pm today (Thursday) for about two hours while temporary safety barriers are put in place.

On re-opening, single file operating will again be in place, controlled by traffic lights. This will be the case until full repairs are made to the roadside safety barriers.

The road was closed just south of Skipper’s Bridge earlier today to allow recovery of a 41-ton crane which partially left the road at 5.50pm yesterday evening, the driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Billy Broatch of the trunk roads policing unit said: “I would urge drivers to avoid this area where possible and to consider carefully their journey if it involves this part of the A7.

“Diversions will be in place, however, congestion is expected which will cause delays in journey times.”

A section of the road is also still closed in Selkirk town centre due to vital resurfacing works.