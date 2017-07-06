Don’t be a monkey, fill  in the survey

Selkirk Regeneration Company director Lindsay Neil has appealed to everyone using the A7 to take part in a survey on the transport corridor.

The retired GP is in favour of a bypass which would ease congestion in the centre of Selkirk.

He has asked as many people as possible to take part in the survey in order to put pressure on decision-makers.

He said: “The more respondents there are, the more weight will be given to their opinion.

“From the bypass standpoint, we should encourage Hawick and Gala community councils to add their weight also, as a Selkirk bypass will make their lives easier.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Borders_Transport_Corridors_Study

The survey will take bewteen five and 10 minutes.