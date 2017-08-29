Delays expected on A7 in Hawick this Wednesday and Thursday

Drivers will face delays on the A7 at Hawick tomorrow and Thursday as essential resurfacing works are being carried out on the trunk road at Hawick Police Station.

The work will be carried out during the hours of 8am and 4pm on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

A spokesperson for infrastructure support service provider Amey said: “This scheme will benefit around 6,000 vehicles which use this stretch of the A7 each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges, and reducing the need for future, more extensive maintenance.

“This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, local residents and Scottish Borders Council.”

During the work, traffic will be escorted through the works via a convoy system.