Broadmeadows Bridge set to close for five days

The final stages of essential repairs to a historic Yarrow Valley bridge will require a five-day closure.

Broadmeadows Bridge on the A708 road will be shut on Monday, January 30, until Friday, February 3, from 9am to 4pm each day, to allow the road to be resurfaced.

The timing of the closure aims to minimise disruption by allowing local people to still use the bridge outwith working and school hours.

The bridge is expected to fully reopen after the repairs.

Broadmeadows Bridge was damaged by a vehicle in September 2015, leading to temporary lights being used to allow traffic to continue to use it.

Following a full assessment, Scottish Borders Council (SBC) began rebuilding a section of the masonry on the upstream side of the structure in November 2016, allowing the bridge to remain open with the continued use of traffic lights.

The remaining areas of walls have been anchored using steel ties, which will be cored and cemented into the bridge structure.

Before beginning the £100,000 project, SBC discussed the works with utility companies whose apparatus runs through the bridge.

SBC’s Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, Councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “This daytime closure of Broadmeadows Bridge for five days is unfortunately unavoidable.”

“We realise it will cause some disruption, but hope the Yarrow Valley community recognise that efforts have been made to minimise this, and will welcome the bridge being fully reopened in February.”