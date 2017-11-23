A7 to close at Langholm for most of today

Drivers travelling south on the A7 this morning are being asked to consider their journey as the road will be closed at Langholm for the best part of the day.

The road closure just south of Skipper’s Bridge will allow recovery of a 41-ton crane which partially left the road at 5.50pm yesterday evening. It is currently trapped in the road barrier.

The driver was uninjured.

The recovery of the vehicle begins today at 10am and will take “a good part of the day”.

Signed diversions will be put in place.

Sergeant Billy Broatch of the trunk roads policing unit said: “I would urge drivers to avoid this area where possible and to consider carefully their journey if it involves this part of the A7.

“Diversions will be in place, however, congestion is expected which will cause delays in journey times.”

A section of the road is also still closed in Selkirk town centre due to vital resurfacing works.