A7 to be closed for resurfacing

A Galashiels road is to be closed at night next month for resurfacing.

Abbotsford Road, part of the A7, will be resurfaced in two phases from Sunday, August 13, to Saturday, August 26.

The first phase will see Abbotsford Road closed from the Church Street to Douglas Place junctions from August 13 to Friday, August 18, from 6pm to 2am each night.

During that phase of the closure, parking will be prohibited in Croft Street, Douglas Place, Hill Street and Tweed Road from 5.30pm to 2am to allow traffic to use those roads as a diversion route.

Northbound traffic will be diverted via Tweed Road, Winston Road, Melrose Road, Currie Road, George Craig Bridge and Braw Lads’ Brae.

Southbound traffic during the closure will travel via Braw Lads’ Brae, Huddersfield Street, Hill Street, Croft Street and Douglas Place.

Phase two of the roadworks will see Abbotsford Road shut from the Douglas Place to Hayward Drive junctions from Saturday, August 19, to August 26 from 6pm to 2am each night, with an alternative route via A7, A708, A707 and A72.

Phase two will also see a small section of Tweed Road closed from Eastlands Road to Abbotsford Road, with an alternative route in operation via Tweed Road, Netherdale Brae, Huddersfield Road and Braw Lads’ Brae.

Parking will be prohibited in Tweed Road from 5.30pm to 2am during phase two of the works.

The resurfacing works also mean bus services 61, 67, 69, X62 and X95 will follow a diversion to and from the A7 Kingsknowes roundabout during the closure.

For phase one, all buses leaving the town will be diverted via Huddersfield Street, Hill Street, Croft Street and Douglas Place. Buses returning to town will follow the same route in reverse.

A temporary bus stop will be located in Croft Street.

During phase two, all buses leaving the town will be diverted via the A7, Station Brae, the B6374, the A6091 Melrose bypass to Kingsknowes roundabout. Buses returning to town will follow the same route in reverse.

During both phases of work, residents of Abbotsford Terrace, Oatlands Terrace, Paterson Street and Annfield Gardens will gain access via the Douglas Place and Paterson Street junctions as usual. However, delays should be expected.

Residents of Abbotsford Road are advised to park elsewhere during the closure periods as no vehicular access will be allowed. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, though.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “Abbotsford Road is one of the main routes in and out of Galashiels, and as a result of this heavy traffic use, the road is now showing signs of deterioration.

“Investigations have confirmed the poor state of the road and the need to resurface it.

“The council has endeavoured to reduce the impact of the works by scheduling the closure in evenings rather than during the day and will provide appropriate signage to diversion routes.

“We would advise drivers to give more time for their journeys as there are likely to be delays, with staff on site to assist with traffic management throughout the closure period.”